Ambulance driver seriously injured after 5-vehicle crash in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say an ambulance driver was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries after a frightening crash in Madisonville.

It happened Thursday morning at the intersection of East Center Street and Park Avenue around 10 a.m.

Investigators revealed that a Nissan Versa was in the turn lane on East Center Street when an ambulance and Chevy Silverado were approaching in the opposite direction.

Police say the ambulance had its emergency lights on and was heading towards a medical emergency on Anton Road where a patient was receiving CPR.

As the ambulance drove through the intersection, the Nissan Versa didn’t yield and was struck in the passenger side by the ambulance.

According to a press release, this crash caused the ambulance and the Chevy Silverado to collide.

During the collision, police say the Nissan Versa spun around and struck a Kia Forte, which was sitting at the turn lane of E. Center St.

A GMC Yukon also in the turn lane was struck by a piece that came flying off the Nissan.

We’re told the drivers of the Nissan and the ambulance were treated on scene and taken to a local hospital for what are believed to be serious injuries.

Police say no one else was injured in the accident.

