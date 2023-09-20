Willard Library hosts 1878 Memorial presentation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, community members came together at Willard Library for a presentation called “Investing in the future through learning about the past: The 1878 Memorial.”

The presentation highlights the continuation of a project community members started several years ago about the history of racial violence.

Last year they made their first step in successfully making a memorial in Posey County for six victims that were lynched in 1878.

The speakers encouraged attendees to use this movement to start an initiative to collaborate together in gathering parts of history.

“We hope that there’s other initiatives that grow out of this and just moving forward with accurate history and just more initiatives in this way that can really bring a community together rather then dividing a community,” said Laurel Standiford Reyes.

The next event will be on October 21 and speakers will highlight more events that took place in 1878.

