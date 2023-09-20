Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Developing this morning, Mount Vernon Police officials say an officer was assaulted during the arrest of two people in Posey County.

Police say it happened after they responded to a shots fired call.

Officials in Warrick County are under notice from a local law firm.

Several county employees, are claiming the courthouse has caused illnesses due to high levels of Radon.

The historic strike involving union workers and three major U.S. auto makers continues, and some Evansville auto shops are weighing in on how this could impact their customers.

President Joe Biden spoke to the United Nations General Assembly about supporting Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Republicans on Capitol Hill are resisting his request for $24 billion in aid for the war-torn country.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.