Vanderburgh Co. inmates to get Narcan kits when released

By Bernado Malone
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Vanderbugh County jail are now offering newly released inmates life-saving medicine.

Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office, along with Evansville Recovery Alliance, announced the start of the Roar Program.

It will provide people who are suspected drug users with a nasal Narcan kit.

Officials say while the jail already provides substance abuse resources for current inmates, the kits could help them or anyone they know when they’re released.

“It’s not intended to extend substance use or encourage substance use. There’s no narcotic effect. So, it’s a life-saving medication that I wouldn’t restrict on any other kind of medications. I (also) wouldn’t discriminate against people who are experiencing substance use disorders. They deserve to live. They deserve another chance to live,” said Lavender Timmons with Evansville Recovery Alliance.

Sheriff Noah Robinson says inmates will have the option to decline the Narcan Kits.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

