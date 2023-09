UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Union County, a man had to be flown from the scene of a grain truck crash.

Officials with the Union County Sheriff’s office say that a man from Smith Mills was driving his empty grain truck along 109 when it went off the road near 15-08.

The man was flown by AirMed to Evansville to be treated for his injuries.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.