Tough non-conference schedule readies Gibson Southern football for what’s ahead

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Just looking at the Gibson Southern football team’s 3-2 record, you might think, it’s just going to be a so-so season, but you have to dig deeper. The Titans put themselves to the test, scheduling a very tough, non-conference slate. They played Kentucky’s class 4A defending champ, Boyle County, and 2021 class 5A champion, South Warren, in addition to perennial small school power, Mount Carmel, in southern Illinois.

While Nick Hart’s squad didn’t enjoy going 1-2 against those three, it was more about the challenge and getting better for the long run, and that paid off last Friday, in their big win over Southridge.

“It’s one of the reasons why we want to do that It exposes some things that we were doing and things we need to get better at and fix,” said Gibson Southern football head coach, Nick Hart. “I think we’ve gotten better. We’ve grown up a lot because of the teams that we’ve played. We’re not there, but we’re getting there. I think we keep making steady improvements and the biggest one is our offensive line is playing much better, and it’s helped us offensively.” “We pride ourselves on our hard schedule and I think it really makes us a lot better as a team. We play the best of the best so when we come down here, we can try to outperform a lot of people,” said Titans’ senior Brayten Reinhart. “Just gives us a look at a lot better talent than we might see around here. We’re really geting a lot better. Offense is firing on all cylinders. Defense is firing on all cylinders. We’re just really working together so far.” This week, Gibson Southern gets another big test, as they welcome undefeated Heritage Hills to town. We’ll have highlights of that game, Friday night, on Touchdown Live.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.