Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Students gather in Evansville for Indiana Latino Summit

Students gather in Evansville for Indiana Latino Summit
By Josh Lucca
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today in Evansville, the Indiana Latino Institute held its second annual Education Summit.

Hundreds of students from all over southern Indiana made their way to the summit. The event included a keynote speaker, workshops and a career and college fair.

The message of the summit is to pursue higher education because knowledge is something that can not be taken away from you.

President of Indiana Latino Institute, Marlene Dotson, had a message for the students attending.

”Get your education. Education is a key to endless opportunities. And today is a door,” she says. “There will be many doors in their journey, and this is a door and it’s open. So, they just have to walk in and take every opportunities.”

Dotson tells us a big difference this year is that the workshops will now be split between English speakers and Spanish speakers. Last year they were all done in English.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silgan employee killed while working on machine, officials say
Silgan employee killed while working on machine, officials say
Car crashed in Ohio County, across Green River from Muhlenberg County
Woman tells rescuers she was stranded for 3 days after crash
Plane on the Ohio River in Evansville
Cool video: Small plane touches down on Ohio River in Evansville
Traffic Alert: Crews responding to semi rollover crash near Twin Bridges in Henderson
Traffic Alert: Crews responding to semi rollover crash near Twin Bridges in Henderson
3 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy 60 in Henderson
3 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy 60 in Henderson

Latest News

Wanted man in Perry County found, ending one week search
Wanted man in Perry County found, ending one week search
Vanderburgh Co. inmates to get Narcan kits when released
Vanderburgh Co. inmates to get Narcan kits when released
Semi accident in Cromwell
Semi accident blocks Highway 231 in Cromwell
Vanderburgh Co. inmates to get Narcan kits when released
Vanderburgh Co. inmates to get Narcan kits when released