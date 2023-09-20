Students gather in Evansville for Indiana Latino Summit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today in Evansville, the Indiana Latino Institute held its second annual Education Summit.

Hundreds of students from all over southern Indiana made their way to the summit. The event included a keynote speaker, workshops and a career and college fair.

The message of the summit is to pursue higher education because knowledge is something that can not be taken away from you.

President of Indiana Latino Institute, Marlene Dotson, had a message for the students attending.

”Get your education. Education is a key to endless opportunities. And today is a door,” she says. “There will be many doors in their journey, and this is a door and it’s open. So, they just have to walk in and take every opportunities.”

Dotson tells us a big difference this year is that the workshops will now be split between English speakers and Spanish speakers. Last year they were all done in English.

