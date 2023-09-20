Birthday Club
Rain overnight, warmer Thursday

Thunder possible overnight
9/20 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Increasing clouds on Wednesday will lead to some scattered showers and storms overnight Wednesday into the pre-dawn hours on Thursday. Lows will drop into the mid 60s for Thursday morning and then climb back into the middle 80s as skies clear in the afternoon. Mostly clear on Thursday night with sunny skies on Friday and highs in the middle 80s. Dry to start the weekend, although a few scattered showers will be possible late Sunday. Highs on Saturday will peak in the upper 80s, and then drop into the lower 80s on Sunday. Scattered showers return for the first part of next week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

