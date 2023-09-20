Birthday Club
Police: Officer assaulted during arrest in Posey Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Mount Vernon Police officials say an officer was assaulted during the arrest of two people in Posey County.

Officials arrested Jack Anderson and Felicia Enlow after they received a call of shots fired into the ceiling of a home on East 3rd Street in Mount Vernon. They say they also found marijuana in the home.

When they tried to arrest Anderson and Enlow, officials say Anderson spit in an officer’s face and tried to grab him.

Authorities say Anderson had to be tased before being arrested.

Both Anderson and Enlow are in the Posey County Jail.

