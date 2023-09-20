Birthday Club
Police investigation underway into ‘financial issues’ with Mt. Carmel H.S. boys’ basketball

By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - Mt. Carmel Police tell us there is an ongoing investigation into financial issues with the Mt. Carmel High School boys’ basketball team.

That was their response when we asked about former coach Tyler Buss.

Police aren’t able to say anything more.

Wabash CUSD #348 Superintendent Dr. Chuck Bleyer confirms Buss resigned before the start of the school year.

He says his resignation letter did not give a reason.

Dr. Bleyer says he’s not able to comment on the investigation.

He says they expect to have a new coach hired next week.

