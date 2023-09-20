Birthday Club
Partly Sunny, Warmer

5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Byron Douglas
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One year ago, we reached a record high of 96-degrees. Becoming partly sunny and warmer as high temps jump into the mid-80s. Scattered to broken cloud layers developing during the afternoon.  Tonight, mostly cloudy skies and not as cool as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Thursday, a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of light rain during the morning. High temps in the low to mid-80s behind southeasterly winds.

Friday, mostly sunny and warm as high temps climb into the mid to upper 80s on the final day of summer.

