Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Mobile home fire prompts emergency response near Oakland City

(KTTC)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters are responding to a mobile home fire in Somerville, according to Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven.

We’re told the fire was called in this afternoon at 5323 Lincoln Street. Sheriff Vanoven says no one is inside the mobile home.

Somerville is a very small town with a population of around 293, as reported in the 2010 census.

14 News has a crew on the way to the scene. We will keep you updated with more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silgan employee killed while working on machine, officials say
Silgan employee killed while working on machine, officials say
Car crashed in Ohio County, across Green River from Muhlenberg County
Woman tells rescuers she was stranded for 3 days after crash
Plane on the Ohio River in Evansville
Cool video: Small plane touches down on Ohio River in Evansville
Traffic Alert: Crews responding to semi rollover crash near Twin Bridges in Henderson
Traffic Alert: Crews responding to semi rollover crash near Twin Bridges in Henderson
3 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy 60 in Henderson
3 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy 60 in Henderson

Latest News

Wanted man in Perry County found, ending one week search
Wanted man in Perry County found, ending one week search
Adams Lane Bridge
Here’s why Adams Lane Bridge will be extra bumpy once reopened
Henderson Schools
Henderson Schools get $600K ‘Stronger Connections’ grant
Bert Kreischer spotted shopping around Evansville
Bert Kreischer spotted around Evansville ahead of comedy show