Mobile home fire prompts emergency response near Oakland City

SOMERSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters are responding to a mobile home fire in Somerville, according to Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven.

We’re told the fire was called in this afternoon at 5323 Lincoln Street. Sheriff Vanoven says no one is inside the mobile home.

Somerville is a very small town with a population of around 293, as reported in the 2010 census.

14 News has a crew on the way to the scene. We will keep you updated with more information as we receive it.

