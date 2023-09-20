Birthday Club
KYTC hosting event focused on significant parts of black history in Henderson

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is hosting the first meeting for local history buffs.

Officials say this is to get historical context regarding segregation in the region.

They are also looking into significant buildings and areas that played a major part in the black community.

That first meeting is happening Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. in the Henderson County Public Library.

Officials say all who wish to participate will be interviewed at the meeting.

