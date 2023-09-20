Birthday Club
Hours-long search for Dawson Springs man causes school lock down

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - A Dawson Springs man is in jail after police say he ran from them for hours Tuesday.

At this time, it is unclear what started the chase between authorities and Jesse Richardson.

However, we do know the search caused a lock down at Dawson Springs Independent School District.

Police say that lock down was due to the school resource office spotting Richardson outside of the building.

According to officers, that happened after Richardson had run into the nearby woods.

After that, police say they couldn’t find him.

Late Tuesday night, officials say they were able to find Richardson and take him into custody without incident.

He is facing burglary and several terroristic threatening charges.

The Dawson Springs schools issued a statement on social media confirming students will be back at school as normal Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

