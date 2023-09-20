Here’s why Adams Lane Bridge will be extra bumpy once reopened

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Adams Lane Bridge will temporarily re-open for traffic, but officials say the road will be a little more rough than what drivers are expecting.

The bridge was shut down a few weeks ago as part of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing. When crews started to prepare for the new deck overlay, they noticed that more extensive work needed to be done.

Although the bridge was expected to stay closed for months, crews are planning on re-opening it Thursday as they decide the next steps for improvements.

ORX officials say drivers shouldn’t expect a smooth ride over the bridge.

“Because of the milling work that uncovered the need for more extensive repairs, drivers should expect a rougher driving surface when crossing the bridge,” says an ORX official. “They’ll also notice steel plates when coming on and off the bridge.”

According to a press release, the needed work will require a longer closure of the bridge than first anticipated. A new schedule for the start and duration of the work is expected sometime soon.

