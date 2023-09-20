Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Here’s why Adams Lane Bridge will be extra bumpy once reopened

Here’s why Adams Lane Bridge will be extra bumpy once reopened
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Adams Lane Bridge will temporarily re-open for traffic, but officials say the road will be a little more rough than what drivers are expecting.

The bridge was shut down a few weeks ago as part of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing. When crews started to prepare for the new deck overlay, they noticed that more extensive work needed to be done.

Although the bridge was expected to stay closed for months, crews are planning on re-opening it Thursday as they decide the next steps for improvements.

ORX officials say drivers shouldn’t expect a smooth ride over the bridge.

“Because of the milling work that uncovered the need for more extensive repairs, drivers should expect a rougher driving surface when crossing the bridge,” says an ORX official. “They’ll also notice steel plates when coming on and off the bridge.”

According to a press release, the needed work will require a longer closure of the bridge than first anticipated. A new schedule for the start and duration of the work is expected sometime soon.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silgan employee killed while working on machine, officials say
Silgan employee killed while working on machine, officials say
Car crashed in Ohio County, across Green River from Muhlenberg County
Woman tells rescuers she was stranded for 3 days after crash
Plane on the Ohio River in Evansville
Cool video: Small plane touches down on Ohio River in Evansville
Traffic Alert: Crews responding to semi rollover crash near Twin Bridges in Henderson
Traffic Alert: Crews responding to semi rollover crash near Twin Bridges in Henderson
3 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy 60 in Henderson
3 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy 60 in Henderson

Latest News

Wanted man in Perry County found, ending one week search
Wanted man in Perry County found, ending one week search
Vanderburgh Co. inmates to get Narcan kits when released
Vanderburgh Co. inmates to get Narcan kits when released
Semi accident in Cromwell
Semi accident blocks Highway 231 in Cromwell
Students gather in Evansville for Indiana Latino Summit
Students gather in Evansville for Indiana Latino Summit
Vanderburgh Co. inmates to get Narcan kits when released
Vanderburgh Co. inmates to get Narcan kits when released