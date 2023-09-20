Birthday Club
Henderson Schools get $600K ‘Stronger Connections’ grant

By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Schools have been awarded $600,000 from the Kentucky Department of Education Stronger Connections Grant.

Officials say the program is intended to promote local schools’ plans to create safe, healthy, and supportive schools that reflect a comprehensive set of evidence-based components.

Officials say the grant will allow the district to add more services to schools with the highest mental health, absenteeism, and disciplinary needs.

They say as a districtwide improvement model, all students will be reached with the implementation of new strategies and resources and by expanding the number of Mental Health Support Specialists.

Henderson is one of 28 school districts statewide to receive this grant.

