HCPL begins Lending Library Day with Henderson County Schools

By Haley Kerby
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) -The Henderson County Public Library is expanding it’s reach to students.

They already have a mobile book delivery system in place, but now they’re starting deliveries right to the schools.

Wednesday marks the first Lending Library Day between the public library and Henderson County schools.

Last year the library pioneered the day with South Middle School.

Niagara Elementary, South Middle, and Chandler Elementary are some of the schools who chose to take this opportunity for their students and teachers this year.

The librarian at Niagara says she thinks students will definitely take advantage of the resource.

Students attending any of those schools just need to have a library card and request the book they want online.

From there, it will be delivered directly to them during the school day.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

