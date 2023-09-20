Birthday Club
Evansville Riverfront a touch brighter as new lights go up at Sunset Skatepark

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It looks like lights are in the process of going up at the new skatepark in Evansville.

Park officials posted a picture on social media showing off the new installation.

The skatepark is being built on the Evansville Riverfront, and is scheduled to be completed by this year.

Park officials also posted a video showing how far the construction has come.

You can find that video on their Facebook page.

