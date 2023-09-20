Evansville Riverfront a touch brighter as new lights go up at Sunset Skatepark

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It looks like lights are in the process of going up at the new skatepark in Evansville.

Park officials posted a picture on social media showing off the new installation.

The skatepark is being built on the Evansville Riverfront, and is scheduled to be completed by this year.

Park officials also posted a video showing how far the construction has come.

