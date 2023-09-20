Evansville police investigating after moped rider hit on Bellemeade Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating after a person was hit while on a moped.

According to a report, officers were called out to the intersection of Bellemeade and South Garvin Street.

This was just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the moped rider was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.

Officers say witnesses tell them the vehicle was going east on Bellemeade.

They say the victim was taken to the hospital.

At this time, their condition is unknown.

We’re checking in with police to see if anyone has been arrested.

