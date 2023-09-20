Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville police investigating after moped rider hit on Bellemeade Ave.

Evansville police investigating after moped rider hit on Bellemeade Ave.
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating after a person was hit while on a moped.

According to a report, officers were called out to the intersection of Bellemeade and South Garvin Street.

This was just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the moped rider was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.

Officers say witnesses tell them the vehicle was going east on Bellemeade.

They say the victim was taken to the hospital.

At this time, their condition is unknown.

We’re checking in with police to see if anyone has been arrested.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silgan employee killed while working on machine, officials say
Silgan employee killed while working on machine, officials say
Car crashed in Ohio County, across Green River from Muhlenberg County
Woman tells rescuers she was stranded for 3 days after crash
Traffic Alert: Crews responding to semi rollover crash near Twin Bridges in Henderson
Traffic Alert: Crews responding to semi rollover crash near Twin Bridges in Henderson
Plane on the Ohio River in Evansville
Cool video: Small plane touches down on Ohio River in Evansville
3 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy 60 in Henderson
3 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy 60 in Henderson

Latest News

Hours-long search for Dawson Springs man causes school lock down
Hours-long search for Dawson Springs man causes school lock down
HCPL begins Lending Library Day with Henderson County Schools
HCPL begins Lending Library Day with Henderson County Schools
9/20 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
9/20 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
9/20 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines