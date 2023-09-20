Evansville man in custody after police chase ends in rollover crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing felony charges after police say he led them on a high speed chase through Pike County.

Wednesday shortly before 9 a.m., a trooper was patrolling SR 64 near Meridian Road when he spotted the driver of a 1996 Ford Ranger speed by at 94 mph.

The trooper tried to stop the truck, but the driver refused to pull over and continued speeding east on SR 64, according to Indiana State Police.

Police say the driver blew through a stop sign at CR 475 S and continued west toward Meridian Road.

A police report states the driver tried to turn south onto Meridian Road but struck a utility pole wire, causing the truck to roll over.

Troopers say the the driver, identified as Henry DeWeese, 57, of Evansville, was then taken into custody.

We’re told he was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. After being released, DeWeese was booked into the Pike County Jail on charges of:

Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 Felony

Habitual Traffic Violator, Level 6 Felony

Reckless Driving, Class B Misdemeanor

