Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Emergency road closure set for Thursday in Daviess Co.

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Transportation officials say KY 279 in Daviess County will be closed in both directions Thursday.

They say it’s an emergency closure to replace a concrete pipe that has separated, causing the road to collapse between mile point 0.3 and mile point 0.6.

Both lanes of will be closed until the project is complete, which is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silgan employee killed while working on machine, officials say
Silgan employee killed while working on machine, officials say
Car crashed in Ohio County, across Green River from Muhlenberg County
Woman tells rescuers she was stranded for 3 days after crash
Plane on the Ohio River in Evansville
Cool video: Small plane touches down on Ohio River in Evansville
Traffic Alert: Crews responding to semi rollover crash near Twin Bridges in Henderson
Traffic Alert: Crews responding to semi rollover crash near Twin Bridges in Henderson
3 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy 60 in Henderson
3 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy 60 in Henderson

Latest News

Gibson County WFIE
Train blocking tracks in southern Gibson Co., expected to last several hours
3 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy 60 in Henderson
3 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy 60 in Henderson
Traffic Alert: Crews responding to semi rollover crash near Twin Bridges in Henderson
Traffic Alert: Crews responding to semi rollover crash near Twin Bridges in Henderson
3 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy 60 in Henderson
3 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy 60 in Henderson