Emergency road closure set for Thursday in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Transportation officials say KY 279 in Daviess County will be closed in both directions Thursday.

They say it’s an emergency closure to replace a concrete pipe that has separated, causing the road to collapse between mile point 0.3 and mile point 0.6.

Both lanes of will be closed until the project is complete, which is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

