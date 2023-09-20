Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

City officials and nonprofits work to fix low-income housing shortage

Low-income housing falling short
By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Waitlists for low-income housing in the Tri-State continue to grow, but the city isn’t just standing by to watch.

City officials and nonprofit organizations throughout Evansville came together at Hope City Church to discuss solutions to that problem that they say is a big one.

“I think the sizable percentage of households in Evansville are severely cost-burdened,” Executive Director of metropolitan development Kelley Coures said.

Coures is a part of this group that meets once a month to find a way to bring more low-income housing to the city.

“It’s a way to compare notes, to collaborate,” he said.

Solving a housing shortage isn’t as easy as you may think.

It’s not as cut and dry as just building houses all over the city.

“We have trouble finding money and we have trouble finding contractors,” one nonprofit official said during the meeting.

Before money or contractors, you have to have land to build on in the first place.

“You’re always going to have a gap of housing units that are needed and housing units that are available. So, all of our agencies, all of our nonprofits, they do everything they can to build as many units as possible,” Coures said.

You may not realize how many people need low income housing.

Coures says typically, you’d probably need it if you spend 30% or more of your income on rent.

According to Apartment List, the average rent in Evansville is $955 a month.

If you were spending 30% of your income on rent, you would be making close to $3,200 a month.

That’s just under $40,000 a year.

According to Data USA, the average salary in Evansville is $42,000.

So, what’s the solution?

“Two words; build more,” Coures said.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silgan employee killed while working on machine, officials say
Silgan employee killed while working on machine, officials say
Car crashed in Ohio County, across Green River from Muhlenberg County
Woman tells rescuers she was stranded for 3 days after crash
Plane on the Ohio River in Evansville
Cool video: Small plane touches down on Ohio River in Evansville
Traffic Alert: Crews responding to semi rollover crash near Twin Bridges in Henderson
Traffic Alert: Crews responding to semi rollover crash near Twin Bridges in Henderson
3 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy 60 in Henderson
3 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy 60 in Henderson

Latest News

They say things were better during COVID, but the trends are flipped now, and they aren't...
Vanderburgh Humane Society struggling over fewer adoptions, more surrenders
Wanted man in Perry County found, ending one week search
Wanted man in Perry County found, ending one week search
Vanderburgh Co. inmates to get Narcan kits when released
Vanderburgh Co. inmates to get Narcan kits when released
Semi accident in Cromwell
Semi accident blocks Highway 231 in Cromwell