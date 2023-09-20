City officials and nonprofits work to fix low-income housing shortage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Waitlists for low-income housing in the Tri-State continue to grow, but the city isn’t just standing by to watch.

City officials and nonprofit organizations throughout Evansville came together at Hope City Church to discuss solutions to that problem that they say is a big one.

“I think the sizable percentage of households in Evansville are severely cost-burdened,” Executive Director of metropolitan development Kelley Coures said.

Coures is a part of this group that meets once a month to find a way to bring more low-income housing to the city.

“It’s a way to compare notes, to collaborate,” he said.

Solving a housing shortage isn’t as easy as you may think.

It’s not as cut and dry as just building houses all over the city.

“We have trouble finding money and we have trouble finding contractors,” one nonprofit official said during the meeting.

Before money or contractors, you have to have land to build on in the first place.

“You’re always going to have a gap of housing units that are needed and housing units that are available. So, all of our agencies, all of our nonprofits, they do everything they can to build as many units as possible,” Coures said.

You may not realize how many people need low income housing.

Coures says typically, you’d probably need it if you spend 30% or more of your income on rent.

According to Apartment List, the average rent in Evansville is $955 a month.

If you were spending 30% of your income on rent, you would be making close to $3,200 a month.

That’s just under $40,000 a year.

According to Data USA, the average salary in Evansville is $42,000.

So, what’s the solution?

“Two words; build more,” Coures said.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.