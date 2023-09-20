Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Central City Police Dept. searching for burglary suspect after home break-in

Central City Police Dept. searching for burglary suspect after home break-in
Central City Police Dept. searching for burglary suspect after home break-in(Central City Police Department)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - The Central City Police Department says they are asking for the public’s help looking for a burglary suspect.

According to a social media post, a man broke into a home Tuesday around 12:50 p.m.

Police say that man was described as being 6 feet tall, in his mid 30′s with bald/thin hair.

Officials say the suspect took items from the home, and drove away in a black Ford F-150.

While speaking with neighbors, police say they discovered the suspect had been approaching residents about pressure washing services.

The police department is asking anyone with any information in regards to the vehicle or suspect to call them at 270-754-2454, or the Muhlenberg County Dispatch at 270-338-2000.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silgan employee killed while working on machine, officials say
Silgan employee killed while working on machine, officials say
Car crashed in Ohio County, across Green River from Muhlenberg County
Woman tells rescuers she was stranded for 3 days after crash
Plane on the Ohio River in Evansville
Cool video: Small plane touches down on Ohio River in Evansville
Traffic Alert: Crews responding to semi rollover crash near Twin Bridges in Henderson
Traffic Alert: Crews responding to semi rollover crash near Twin Bridges in Henderson
3 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy 60 in Henderson
3 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy 60 in Henderson

Latest News

Evansville Riverfront a touch brighter as new lights go up at Sunset Skatepark
Evansville Riverfront a touch brighter as new lights go up at Sunset Skatepark
KYTC hosting event focused on significant parts of black history in Henderson
KYTC hosting event focused on significant parts of black history in Henderson
Evansville police investigating after moped rider hit on Bellemeade Ave.
Evansville police investigating after moped rider hit on Bellemeade Ave.
Jesse Richardson
Hours-long search for Dawson Springs man causes school lock down