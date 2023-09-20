Central City Police Dept. searching for burglary suspect after home break-in

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - The Central City Police Department says they are asking for the public’s help looking for a burglary suspect.

According to a social media post, a man broke into a home Tuesday around 12:50 p.m.

Police say that man was described as being 6 feet tall, in his mid 30′s with bald/thin hair.

Officials say the suspect took items from the home, and drove away in a black Ford F-150.

While speaking with neighbors, police say they discovered the suspect had been approaching residents about pressure washing services.

The police department is asking anyone with any information in regards to the vehicle or suspect to call them at 270-754-2454, or the Muhlenberg County Dispatch at 270-338-2000.

