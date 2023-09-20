Cannelton wins $2M settlement to clean up environmental waste at run down factory

CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - After years of litigation, the city of Cannelton has won a $2 million settlement from the former owners of the Can-Clay factory.

Cannelton Mayor Ralph Terry said the money the city gets to keep from this settlement, which is slightly more than $1.5 million, will go into a special fund for cleaning up environmental waste at the old factory.

The old Can-Clay buildings have been falling into disrepair the last several years in what several residents living nearby called an “eyesore.”

Piles of old clay pipes, loose bricks and garbage sit next to overgrown structures on the 30-acre lot.

One of the former workers Steve Simpson said he still remembers when it was a bustling hub.

“One time they had more than 200 people working down there,” Simpson said.

Terry said he has been working on trying to get the site cleaned up since he’s been in office, but he is confident the funds from the settlement will get the project to the finish line.

Terry said the city has already made strides over the last three years to clean up some of the site, including removing most of the clay pipe that was left over from when the factory closed and repurposing it around town.

But Terry said, the main reason the site has been such a challenge to clean up has been the cost, especially since the city must coordinate all the clean-up with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management due to the hazardous chemicals left behind at the old factory.

IDEM reports on the site show that lead paint in addition to other hazardous chemicals have contaminated the area around the old factory.

Terry said IDEM claims everything was left by the old owners of the factory when business shut down.

“Initially, when they came and looked at the sight, they deemed it as an open dump,” Terry said. “No waste products were taken to the landfill. It was just dumped on site,”

Some of the main items left to deal with at Can-Clay include filling pits and removing contaminated soil according to Terry.

Terry said he’s got a lot of ideas for what to do with the site when they finally do get it cleaned up, at least a part of it will be used to meet housing demands for the city’s future growth. He said another part will go towards commercial use to revitalize the city’s riverfront.

According to Terry, the city plans to keep some of the old Can-Clay building with the smokestack intact. He said one of the plans submitted for that building details a brewery with rooftop seating in view of the river.

“I have goals personally that I’d like to see move forward,” Terry said. “Going on ahead and attaching it to the river, we are a river city after all.”

Terry said there’s still a long road ahead with clean-up at the site, even though the settlement fund should meet the need for funding. He said he hopes the city will be able to start developing the site by the end of 2027.

