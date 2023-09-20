Birthday Club
Boil advisory issued for some Reo water customers

(MGN)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
REO, Ind. (WFIE) - In Spencer County, officials say there is a water main break out behind the Reo Water office.

They say this break affects CR 350 W, 340 W, all of REO Heights Subdivision, Meadow Court Drive, Highway 66 (starting at CR 350 W to Orchard Road), 150 N, 294 W, 312 W, 170 N, 160 N, 284 W.

Officials say crews are working to get the main fixed.

Once water is restored, those customers will be under a boil advisory until further notice.

That means all water used for cooking and drinking should be boiled for at least five minutes.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

