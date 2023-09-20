Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Bert Kreischer spotted around Evansville ahead of comedy show

Bert Kreischer spotted shopping around Evansville
Bert Kreischer spotted shopping around Evansville(Goldman's Pawn Shop)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Stand-up comedian and podcaster Bert Kreischer was seen shopping in Evansville just hours before taking the stage at the Ford Center later tonight.

“The Machine” swung by downtown and made a stop at River City Coffee + Goods. According to their social media page, Bert bought some merch and left with a drink before heading out.

River City Coffee + Goods wasn’t the only place the community had the opportunity to meet him. He was also spotted at Goldman’s Pawn Shop on 4th Street.

Tickets are still available for tonight’s show on the Ford Center website.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silgan employee killed while working on machine, officials say
Silgan employee killed while working on machine, officials say
Car crashed in Ohio County, across Green River from Muhlenberg County
Woman tells rescuers she was stranded for 3 days after crash
Plane on the Ohio River in Evansville
Cool video: Small plane touches down on Ohio River in Evansville
Traffic Alert: Crews responding to semi rollover crash near Twin Bridges in Henderson
Traffic Alert: Crews responding to semi rollover crash near Twin Bridges in Henderson
3 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy 60 in Henderson
3 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy 60 in Henderson

Latest News

Henderson Schools
Henderson Schools get $600K ‘Stronger Connections’ grant
WFIE Traffic Alert
Emergency road closure set for Thursday in Daviess Co.
St. John the Baptist School in Newburgh
Catholic school in Newburgh earns National Blue Ribbon School recognition
Boil advisory issued for some Reo water customers