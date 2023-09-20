Bert Kreischer spotted around Evansville ahead of comedy show

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Stand-up comedian and podcaster Bert Kreischer was seen shopping in Evansville just hours before taking the stage at the Ford Center later tonight.

“The Machine” swung by downtown and made a stop at River City Coffee + Goods. According to their social media page, Bert bought some merch and left with a drink before heading out.

River City Coffee + Goods wasn’t the only place the community had the opportunity to meet him. He was also spotted at Goldman’s Pawn Shop on 4th Street.

Tickets are still available for tonight’s show on the Ford Center website.

