Woman tells rescuers she was stranded for 3 days after crash

MUHLENBERG CO./OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials in Muhlenberg County tell us they rescued someone who crashed her car… and told them she been stranded for three days.

Fire officials say the woman’s wrecked car was found around 6 p.m. Monday.

They say it was in a rural area across the Green River in Ohio County, near the boat ramp on River Road.

Officials say she was not hurt, but was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

They say she slid off into the ditch and was finally discovered when she was heard yelling for help.

We’re still working to learn more about how the woman ended up in the area.

