Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

9/19 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We are working to learn more after the Vanderburgh County Coroner has confirmed a person died early Monday morning at the Silgan Plant.

More developments as the City Council of Sturgis rebuilds.

The City Council has appointed another member.

President Biden is set to address the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Parts of his speech will focus on the war in Urkaine and comes on the heels of a major foreign policy move.

Less than a year after a Dubois County mother and daughter were killed, the daughter’s soccer team is honoring the family with a special tribute.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

9/19 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Overturned grain truck sends one to hospital in Morganfield
Family of Holocaust survivors speaks at USI
