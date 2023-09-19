Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Train blocking tracks in southern Gibson Co., expected to last several hours

Gibson County WFIE
Gibson County WFIE(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Drivers beware. Several train tracks are blocked in southern Gibson County.

School officials sent a note to parents saying there is a decoupled train blocking the tracks south of Forth Branch.

They say all the Haubstadt crossings are blocked.

Officials say the first one open going south is the old band camp on 1200 S., just north of St. James.

The crossings in Forth Branch are open.

Officials say it’s expected to last several hours.

They say it will cause delays with afternoon dismissals.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silgan employee killed while working on machine, officials say
Silgan employee killed while working on machine, officials say
All charges dropped for Evansville high school student arrested for several rapes
Historic Lamasco Bar and Grill officially up for sale
Historic Lamasco Bar and Grill officially up for sale
Jean Holland
“In my heart, she got justice today,” man pleads guilty to Evansville murder on trial start date
Camp Reveal
Camp Reveal gets new owner

Latest News

3 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy 60 in Henderson
3 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy 60 in Henderson
Traffic Alert: Crews responding to semi rollover crash near Twin Bridges in Henderson
Traffic Alert: Crews responding to semi rollover crash near Twin Bridges in Henderson
3 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy 60 in Henderson
3 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy 60 in Henderson
KYTC initiates immediate closure of eastbound Audubon Parkway
KYTC: Immediate closure planned for part of Audubon Parkway