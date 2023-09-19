Train blocking tracks in southern Gibson Co., expected to last several hours

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Drivers beware. Several train tracks are blocked in southern Gibson County.

School officials sent a note to parents saying there is a decoupled train blocking the tracks south of Forth Branch.

They say all the Haubstadt crossings are blocked.

Officials say the first one open going south is the old band camp on 1200 S., just north of St. James.

The crossings in Forth Branch are open.

Officials say it’s expected to last several hours.

They say it will cause delays with afternoon dismissals.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.