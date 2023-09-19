‘This is a huge achievement’: Holiday World takes top honors at 2023 Golden Ticket Awards ceremony

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari’s Mammoth water coaster has won top honors at the 2023 Golden Ticket Awards ceremony.

A press release shows that event was held recently at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, TN.

At the industry awards ceremony, it was announced that three of the top five water park attractions in the world call Splashin’ Safari home, with “Wildebeest” and “Cheetah Chase” earning second and fifth place, respectively.

“This is a huge achievement,” says President & CEO Matt Eckert. “We’re the self-declared Water Coaster Capital of the World, and it means the world to us to have a community of industry fans agree. It’s an honor to have had one of our water coasters named as the best of the best since 2010.”

Officials say although Splashin’ Safari has closed for the season, “Happy Halloween Weekends” will return this Saturday, September 23 and run through October 29.

The park also introduced the new “Twilight Ticket” for Happy Halloween Weekends.

They say the tickets are at no additional costs. Guest who buy “Pick Your Date” tickets online for Sundays during the event may enter the park the Saturday evening before their visit, starting at 5 p.m.

