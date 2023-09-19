Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Temple University says acting president dies after collapsing on stage

FILE - A flag flies over the Temple University campus in Philadelphia, Friday, March 22, 2019.
FILE - A flag flies over the Temple University campus in Philadelphia, Friday, March 22, 2019.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple University acting president JoAnne A. Epps has died after collapsing at a memorial service at the university Tuesday afternoon, the university said.

Epps was transported to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, the university said.

“There are no words that can describe the gravity and sadness of this loss,” board chairman Mitchell Morgan said in a statement. “President Epps was a devoted servant and friend who represented the best parts of Temple. She spent nearly 40 years of her life serving this university, and it goes without saying her loss will reverberate through the community for years to come.”

Epps, the university’s former law school dean and provost, was named to the post in April following the resignation of Jason Wingard, Temple’s first Black president. Wingard resigned in March after leading the 33,600-student university since July 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silgan employee killed while working on machine, officials say
Silgan employee killed while working on machine, officials say
All charges dropped for Evansville high school student arrested for several rapes
Historic Lamasco Bar and Grill officially up for sale
Historic Lamasco Bar and Grill officially up for sale
Jean Holland
“In my heart, she got justice today,” man pleads guilty to Evansville murder on trial start date
Camp Reveal
Camp Reveal gets new owner

Latest News

League of Women Voters help register people to vote for upcoming election
FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Man accused in deaths of nearly two dozen elderly women in Texas killed by his prison cellmate
Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Family of woman found dead in Belk restroom files lawsuit
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12,...
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of their second child, a son named Riot Rose
FILE - U.S. regulators are starting to notify more than 37 million people by email that they...
Did your kids buy gear in Fortnite without asking you? The FTC says you could get a refund