September roundtable: Suicide prevention

September Peace of Mind Roundtable
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WFIE) - In this Peace of Mind roundtable talk, 14 News’ Breann Boswell sits down with mental health professionals to discuss suicide.

September is suicide prevention month and 14 News gathered mental health leaders in the Tri-State to bring awareness to this topic.

- CLICK HERE to see 5 Action Steps to Help Someone in Emotional Pain.

- Infinite Hope - Monthly survivors of suicide loss support group (Henderson, KY)

- Owensboro Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition - Monthly survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group

- Hope Team - Support to those affected by suicide

- Southwestern Indiana Suicide Prevention Coalition - Group regularly meets in the Tri-State area to discuss suicide prevention

