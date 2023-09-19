Traffic Alert: Crews responding to semi rollover crash near Twin Bridges in Henderson

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A crash in Henderson County involving a semi-truck has sent three people to the hospital.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Tuesday morning just north of the Twin Bridges.

The sheriff’s office confirms a semi-truck flipped over in the crash.

At this time, the conditions of those involved are unknown.

