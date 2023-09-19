Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Crews responding to semi rollover crash near Twin Bridges in Henderson

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A crash in Henderson County involving a semi-truck has sent three people to the hospital.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Tuesday morning just north of the Twin Bridges.

The sheriff’s office confirms a semi-truck flipped over in the crash.

At this time, the conditions of those involved are unknown.

Our 14 News crew is headed to the scene to learn more.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

You can see the traffic in the area from our skycam in the video below.

