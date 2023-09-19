Birthday Club
Perfect weather continues

Becoming more humid late in the week
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and pleasant weather again on Tuesday as highs climbed into the lower 80s.   Clear skies overnight with lows in the middle 50s on Wednesday morning.   Sunny on Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.   A few clouds will stream in on Thursday and Friday, but south winds will take the temperature into the upper 80s on Friday and Saturday.   Scattered showers will be possible on Saturday night through early Monday.

