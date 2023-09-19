Patchy A.M. Fog

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today will be the warmest day since September 11th. Southerly winds will bring a return to warmer temps that will finish off the summer season. Generous sunshine as high temps climb into the lower 80s. Tonight, mostly clear skies as lows sink into the mid-50s.

Wednesday, partly to mostly sunny skies coupled with higher humidity will afford temps to ascend into the mid-80s. Wednesday night, partly cloudy and not as cool as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Thursday, a mix of sun and clouds with humid highs in the mid to upper 80s.

