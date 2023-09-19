Patchy A.M. Fog

Birthday Club
5/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
5/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today will be the warmest day since September 11th. Southerly winds will bring a return to warmer temps that will finish off the summer season. Generous sunshine as high temps climb into the lower 80s. Tonight, mostly clear skies as lows sink into the mid-50s.

Wednesday, partly to mostly sunny skies coupled with higher humidity will afford temps to ascend into the mid-80s. Wednesday night, partly cloudy and not as cool as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Thursday, a mix of sun and clouds with humid highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Historic Lamasco Bar and Grill officially up for sale
Slightly warmer this week
9/18 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
9/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
