Owensboro to host free ‘Groovin’ on the Green’ concert

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Northwest Neighborhood Alliance is hosting a free rhythm and blues concert for the entire community of Owensboro.

According to a press release, ‘Groovin’ on the Green’ will take place on September 20 from 4 p.m. till 10 p.m.

The free concert will showcase music genres that include blues, jazz, r&b and funk.

The event will feature performances by The Sheryl Rouse Band, Higher Ground and Monte Skelton.

The concert will take place at Moneta Sleet Jr. Park located at 616 Walnut Street.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating and there will be food vendors on-site.

