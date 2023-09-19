Overturned grain truck sends one to hospital in Morganfield

UNION CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Union County, multiple agencies responded to a serious accident in Morganfield earlier Monday evening.

Fire Chief Rick Millikan says they responded to an overturned grain truck this evening at 141 North and G-H Proctor Road.

Millikan says the driver was cut from the grain truck and flown to a trauma center.

