Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Overturned grain truck sends one to hospital in Morganfield

Overturned grain truck sends one to hospital in Morganfield
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Union County, multiple agencies responded to a serious accident in Morganfield earlier Monday evening.

Fire Chief Rick Millikan says they responded to an overturned grain truck this evening at 141 North and G-H Proctor Road.

Millikan says the driver was cut from the grain truck and flown to a trauma center.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aric Gentry
Racecar driver arrested after fight at Tri-State Speedway
Crash in Gibson County
Victims hospitalized after crash in Gibson County
bowling ball and pins
Bowling ball battery case dismissed
ERIC JAMES LANG
‘I am going to kill you’: Man accused of attacking EPD officer during arrest
Juvenile driver cited during felony drug arrest in Mt. Vernon

Latest News

Family of Holocaust survivors speaks at USI
Family of Holocaust survivors speaks at USI
We are now less than a week away from the official first day of Fall, but that hasn't kept some...
Newburgh farm starts first season of Fall family fun
Accident at Silgan leads to death in Evansville
OCU holds international flag raising ceremony
OCU holds international flag raising ceremony