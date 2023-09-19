Nick Nackery uses window vandalism as creative opportunity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, owners of the Nick Nackery got creative after someone vandalized their store front early Sunday morning.

Owner Jana Bean says someone took a piece of concrete and bashed in their windows. She says when they saw the broken windows, they were devastated, but thankfully nothing was taken.

Instead of letting this bring them down, they decorated over the incident.

Bean says they are pushing forward and hope to have a successful fall season.

“So we put a walking dead quote on it, ‘don’t open dead inside’,” said Bean. “Just to kind of have some fun with it and make the best of the situation and we also have Dave Schneider, which worked on the walking dead, coming in to do make up classes on September 13 and October 1 so we thought that would be real fitting.”

Bean says they did not have cameras outside before but have since changed that and hope it will prevent future incidents.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.