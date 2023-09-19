Birthday Club
Man sentenced for attempted murder in Henderson

Dasean Saunders
Dasean Saunders(Henderson County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The man arrested for a shooting in Henderson has been sentenced.

Court officials say Dasean Saunders pleaded guilty to attempted murder, possession of a handgun by a felon, and receiving stolen property.

He was given 30 years in prison.

The shooting happened at the Holiday Motel on South Green Street back in May.

[Previous Story: Man shot in chest at Holiday Motel in Henderson]

[Previous Story: HPD: Man arrested for attempted murder in Holiday Motel shooting]

Authorities say the victim was shot in the chest, but did survive.

