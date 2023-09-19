Man sentenced for attempted murder in Henderson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The man arrested for a shooting in Henderson has been sentenced.
Court officials say Dasean Saunders pleaded guilty to attempted murder, possession of a handgun by a felon, and receiving stolen property.
He was given 30 years in prison.
The shooting happened at the Holiday Motel on South Green Street back in May.
Authorities say the victim was shot in the chest, but did survive.
