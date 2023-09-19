Birthday Club
League of Women Voters help register people to vote for upcoming election

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - National Voter Registration Day kicked off on Tuesday with one Evansville group helping people to register to vote.

The League of Women Voters of Southwestern Indiana set up at the University of Evansville and Red Bank Library to register people to vote ahead of the November 7 election.

League officials say they use this opportunity to educate voters on where people can vote and answer election related questions.

“I think there are too many people that are complacent about the vote,” said League official, Donna Marvel. “As a woman, we’ve only had the vote for a little over a hundred years. I feel that it’s important for all of us to participate in our democracy.”

The league says you can go to vote411.org, which is a one stop shop for all election related information.

