InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 7

An in-depth look at why experts say not handling rechargeable batteries properly could lead to explosions and fires. Plus, how one state saved its state bird.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+ a warning about the items found in almost every home that can cause severe burns or explode and spark fires! Rechargeable batteries are powering more and more of our lives but experts say if not handled properly explosions and fires could occur. We have an in-depth look at research underway to better understand why lithium batteries ignite. Plus, little lives are at risk: we’ll show you the battery that could land your child in the emergency room.

Historic Lamasco Bar and Grill officially up for sale
Camp Reveal gets new owner

3 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy 60 in Henderson
Traffic Alert: Crews responding to semi rollover crash near Twin Bridges in Henderson
Brescia University launches new pediatric initiative to help ease high-stress for children
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Traffic Alert: Crews responding to semi rollover crash near Twin Bridges in Henderson
