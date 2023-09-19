Family of Holocaust survivors speaks at USI

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - USI hosted its second annual Holocaust speaker series on Monday.

Margaret McMullan told her mother’s and distant family members’ stories of their time during the Holocaust. The talk was drawn from her memoir ‘Where the Angels Lived: One Family’s Story of Exile, Loss, and Return’

In addition to detailing their experiences, McMullan also addressed present day issues of antisemitism.

“Remember the Holocaust and think about what you do everyday and what you don’t do that might affect other people,” said McMullan.

McMullan says she’s planning on going to other schools to continue to share her family’s stories.

