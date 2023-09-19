Birthday Club
Employees claim unsafe working conditions in Warrick Co. courthouse, attorney says

Employees claim unsafe working conditions in Warrick Co. courthouse
By Brady Williams
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials in Warrick County are under notice from a local law firm due to working conditions in the county courthouse.

The law firm, and several county employees, are claiming the courthouse has caused illnesses due to high levels of Radon. This is a tort claim that’s stating that county officials have known about unsafe working conditions including Radon and black mold for a few years.

Attorney Mark Phillips says he has commission meeting minutes that show that they knew about Radon being in the courthouse as far back as 2020. He says now employees have come to him saying they have similar health problems.

After researching their ailments and the building’s history, Phillips brought forth this claim.

“People who have had no pre-existing conditions or respiratory related issues developed conditions that from the literature appear to be related to long-term exposure to this kind of radioactive material,” said Phillips.

The claim was filed Monday, so the county has 90 days from then to respond to this.

After filing the claim, Phillips says depending on what the county does, they may file a full lawsuit.

County officials tell us they don’t have an official response, but they maintain that experts have told commissioners that working conditions are safe.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

