Cool video: Small plane touches down on Ohio River in Evansville

Plane on the Ohio River in Evansville (From Robert Hall)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Well you don’t see this every day.

A pilot could be seen have a little fun Monday along the Ohio River in Evansville.

Robert Hall sent us videos of the small plane flying in, touching down on the water for some time, then taking back off.

The plane came through a few times to touch down.

We aren’t sure who the pilot is, but it was a nice day to be out enjoying.

