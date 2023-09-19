Cool video: Small plane touches down on Ohio River in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Well you don’t see this every day.

A pilot could be seen have a little fun Monday along the Ohio River in Evansville.

Robert Hall sent us videos of the small plane flying in, touching down on the water for some time, then taking back off.

The plane came through a few times to touch down.

We aren’t sure who the pilot is, but it was a nice day to be out enjoying.

