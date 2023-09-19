Checking In on UE Men’s Soccer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Aces have had an up and down start to their 2023 campaign. They started off with a tie against Bellarmine and then a win over Cal State Fullerton. However, aside from a win over USI, the Aces have lost 3 games in September, and all by a score of 2-1.

“We’ve kind of had an up and down season so far,” said Head Coach Robbe Tarver. “I think the way that we’ve played isn’t necessarily reflected in our record, but that’s where we are right now. I think tomorrow presents a great opportunity for us to play one of the best programs in the country and play them on our home field which is awesome for the guys and the community.”

As coach Tarver mentioned, a top 5 program in town Tuesday, the Louisville Cardinals come to Evansville fresh off their first loss of the season against Virginia Tech last Friday.

