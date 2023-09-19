Charges dropped against man accused of driving through Evansville business
Published: Sep. 19, 2023
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Court records show the driver accused of barreling through the DXL Big and Tall on Evansville’s east side is no longer facing charges.
[Previous Story: EPD: Driver arrested after crashing into Evansville business, injuring 2 victims]
As we reported, police arrested Cilus Sanvois after they say he drove through the store front just off of North Green River Road.
The incident left two people injured and caused over $20,000 in damage.
Sanvois was originally charged with operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license. He’s since been released from jail.
