Brescia University launches new pediatric initiative to help ease high-stress for children

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Brescia University health care students are training at Owensboro Health Hospital to learn a new set of skills.

They are learning these new skills as they launch a new pediatric initiative that will help children in high-stress situations.

The goal is for heath care workers to to ease the stress for children needing care in the emergency room.

Officials say the program is a ten-week program and is designed by the workforce development and psychology departments over at Brescia.

Healthcare workers at Owensboro Health will attend sessions for three hours each week to learn skills and mechanisms that will help not just kids feel more comfortable but parents as well.

Brescia University developed this plan through conversations with Owensboro Health starting back in March to figure out exactly what they needed to help further the success of the hospital.

Our 14 News Reporter, Haley Kerby, spoke with professor Anna Kuthy, who helped design this program, and she explains how critical thinking is the biggest takeaway.

”In terms of critical thinking, were teaching them how to assess a situation with a kid okay what is the age of the kid, what is the situation developing here is the kid scared, if the kid is scared or nervous how do we minimize that fear,” Dr. Anna Kuthy says.

This week marks the second week of the program.

Once all ten weeks are completed the goal is that the healthcare workers will be able to successfully reduce the stress and anxiety for children and families, especially in the emergency room.

