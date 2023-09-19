‘Babypalooza’ event held at Deaconess Henderson Hospital

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Deaconess Henderson Hospital introduced ‘Babypalooza’ in the community for the first time.

Babypalooza is an event that’s for anyone who’s planning to start a family.

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to meet physicians and other experts, tour delivery areas of the hospital and learn more about what other services they provide.

Officials says this is a great way for people to learn more about the process of being a parent.

“We do this to make sure that we are keeping education,” said unit manager, Terri Lynn. “At the forefront of what’s important to us here at the hospital we want you to be the best parents you can be from the beginning of the belly all the way out.”

Lynn stated depending on the turnout of this event, they’ll continue having this event later this year or next year.

