Atlas World Group celebrates 75 year anniversary

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Atlas World Group, Inc. celebrated 75 years of commitment to people, communities and the moving industry.

After a few years of calling Chicago, Illinois home the company searched for a new headquarters location and eventually settled on one at Saint George Road in September of 1959.

An agent buyback took place in 1988 and that lead to the philosophy of the company changing to being more Agent focused.

The company now has 400 Agents and over the last six decades the company has created jobs, supported charities, and has been involved in the community.

”We are completely immersed in the Evansville Tri-State community now and it has absolutely been the best thing we’ve ever done,” said Atlas World Group CEO, Jack Griffin. “Long before my time obviously but we look forward to the next 75 years here in Southern Indiana”

The anniversary celebration featured food, live music, games and a ribbon cutting.

