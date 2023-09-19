Birthday Club
3 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy 60 in Henderson

3 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy 60 in Henderson
(Pixabay)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A crash in Henderson County has sent three people to the hospital according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Stauffer says it happened Tuesday morning on Highway 60 near the country club.

At this this, the sheriff says it’s not known how badly those three people are hurt.

The road was briefly closed, but has since been reopened.

Our 14 News crew is working to learn more about the crash.

We will update this story as it develops.

