3 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy 60 in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A crash in Henderson County has sent three people to the hospital according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Stauffer says it happened Tuesday morning on Highway 60 near the country club.

At this this, the sheriff says it’s not known how badly those three people are hurt.

The road was briefly closed, but has since been reopened.

